SoCal Edison Won't Face Criminal Charges For Woolsey Fire

Law360 (August 13, 2021, 11:10 PM EDT) -- Southern California Edison will not be criminally charged for the fatal 2018 Woolsey Fire after officials completed an investigation into the role the company's equipment played in starting the fire, according to a Friday announcement from the California Department of Justice. The Woolsey fire sparked on Nov. 8, 2018, and burned 97,000 acres, destroyed 1,600 buildings and killed three people before it was contained on Nov. 21, according to Friday's announcement. Investigators said the evidence pointed to SCE's equipment causing two ignition points for the fire. At the first ignition point, investigators found that winds caused a nonenergized tension cable to...

