FCC's 5.9 GHz Plan Ignores Congress' Intent, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is flying in the face of Congress' intent to give automotive safety its own swath of spectrum by opening up the 5.9 GHz band to unlicensed wireless devices, the D.C. Circuit has been told in a joint filing. Friday's opening brief was the first volley in the back-and-forth between the FCC and a nonprofit data network and a pair of highway safety groups, which filed their challenges to the agency's spectrum decision separately but later had them consolidated by the D.C. Circuit. When the Department of Transportation designed a program for intelligent transport systems decades ago and the FCC moved to...

