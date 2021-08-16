Forster Garbus Beats Suit Over Debt Collection Letter

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:34 PM EDT) -- New Jersey debt collection firm Forster Garbus & Garbus defeated a proposed class action accusing it of duping a consumer into thinking he was being sued, with a federal court's ruling that the letter at issue "clearly and conspicuously" says the opposite. In a decision rendered Friday, U.S. District Judge Esther Salas granted the summary judgment motion by the Hackensack-based firm and one of its principals, Glenn Garbus, pointing to the language in the collection letter at the heart of George E. Heerema's Fair Debt Collection Practices Act claims. The law prohibits, among other things, using deceptive means to seek payment...

