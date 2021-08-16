DivX Patent Survives PTAB Review In Netflix IP Fight

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to invalidate claims in a DivX digital rights management patent challenged by Netflix, rejecting the streaming giant's arguments that the patent was obvious in light of earlier patent applications. In a final written decision in an inter partes review, a three-judge PTAB panel on Friday rejected Netflix's obviousness challenges to U.S. Patent No. 9,184,920 B2, which is owned by software developer DivX LLC. Netflix had argued that the challenged claims were obvious over three prior U.S. patent applications — referred to as Chen, Grab-333 and Candelore — and one international patent application referred...

