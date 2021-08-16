NCAI Says Cop Violence Over DAPL Protests Threatens Tribes

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The National Congress of American Indians has filed a brief in support of injured Dakota Access pipeline protesters suing North Dakota police, saying excessive use of force poses a threat to all tribes struggling for recognition of treaty rights. In a proposed amicus brief filed Friday, the NCAI urged a federal judge in North Dakota to reject summary judgment, saying that law enforcement officials have mischaracterized the demonstrations as "riots" and "mayhem" in an effort to justify their "reprehensible" behavior. According to the brief, Vanessa Dundon and the eight other named plaintiffs were unarmed and did "absolutely nothing to endanger public...

