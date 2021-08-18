Morris Manning Adds Ex-Carlton Fields Real Estate Pro

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Morris Manning & Martin LLP has added a real estate attorney previously with Carlton Fields PA as a partner in its Atlanta office, the firm has announced. Daniel Weede will be a member of Morris Manning's hospitality, real estate, and real estate development and finance practices, where he will concentrate his own practice on assisting clients with acquiring, selling, developing and financing commercial real estate, according to the firm's Monday announcement. "There was really only one firm I would consider going to — and that's MMM," Weede said in a statement on Monday. "MMM's commercial real estate practice is highly ranked...

