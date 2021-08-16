Orrick Pans Jones Day's Bid To Force Top Brass To Testify

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP told a California federal judge Friday that Jones Day can't ask the court to force Orrick, its chairman and former managing partner to provide testimony in an ongoing confidential international arbitration in Washington, D.C., arguing that the Golden State court doesn't have jurisdiction. Orrick asked U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in Oakland to toss Jones Day's petition seeking to enforce an arbitral summons against Orrick; its CEO and chairman, Mitchell Zuklie; and its former managing partner, Michael Torpey, saying Jones Day's petition in California isn't authorized under federal arbitration law because Washington, D.C., is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS