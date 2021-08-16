Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Orrick Pans Jones Day's Bid To Force Top Brass To Testify

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP told a California federal judge Friday that Jones Day can't ask the court to force Orrick, its chairman and former managing partner to provide testimony in an ongoing confidential international arbitration in Washington, D.C., arguing that the Golden State court doesn't have jurisdiction.

Orrick asked U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar in Oakland to toss Jones Day's petition seeking to enforce an arbitral summons against Orrick; its CEO and chairman, Mitchell Zuklie; and its former managing partner, Michael Torpey, saying Jones Day's petition in California isn't authorized under federal arbitration law because Washington, D.C., is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!