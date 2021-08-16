ACLU Defends Biden In Texas Sheriffs' Suit Over ICE Arrests

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union is backing the Biden administration in a lawsuit by Texas law enforcement officers claiming officials are being prevented from arresting or deporting certain undocumented immigrants who pose a risk, telling a federal judge their complaint would "throw the immigration system into complete chaos." The ACLU in a brief on Friday urged U.S. District Judge Jeffrey V. Brown to reject an injunction bid to vacate the administration's February memo, which the challengers claim is in violation of federal law because it allegedly prohibits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from taking into custody undocumented immigrants who are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS