8th Circ. Restores 3M Warming Device MDL

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Monday revived thousands of suits in multidistrict litigation against 3M over injuries caused by a surgical warming device, finding that the lower court erred by excluding expert witnesses' opinions on the cause of the patients' infections. The Eighth Circuit revived thousands of suits in multidistrict litigation against 3M on Monday over injuries allegedly caused by a surgical warming device. (iStock.com/[josefkubes]) A three-judge panel said the lower court in July 2019 made an error in judgment by barring three medical experts' opinions that 3M's Bair Hugger forced-air warming device caused bacterial infections by circulating bacteria from nonsterile areas...

