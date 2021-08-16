Pearson To Pay SEC $1M To Settle Claims Over Cyber Breach

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 1:07 PM EDT) -- London-based publisher Pearson PLC will pay a $1 million penalty to resolve claims that it misled investors about a 2018 cyberattack in which millions of student records were stolen, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. Without admitting or denying the SEC's findings, Pearson agreed to settle allegations that it issued a July 2019 report referring to a data privacy incident as a hypothetical risk despite knowing "that Pearson had in fact already experienced such a data breach." Pearson publicly acknowledged the intrusion days later in response to an inquiry from a national media outlet with a statement that misstated...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS