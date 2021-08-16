NJ Gov. Taps In-House Counsel As NJ Transit's First GC

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday tapped one of his in-house attorneys to lead the legal department of New Jersey Transit as its first general counsel. Brian Wilton, who most recently served as deputy chief counsel and director of the governor's authorities unit in Murphy's administration, will become the first general counsel in the history of the transportation agency, the governor announced in a statement. The newly created position was recommended "as a high priority" by a 2018 audit, Murphy said. "Brian has been one of my closest advisers during the past three years, and his leadership and counsel during the COVID-19...

