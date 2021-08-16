Ill. Panel OKs Sanctions Over Atty's Frivolous Suit Filing

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state appellate panel on Friday upheld an attorney's obligation to pay $4,000 in sanctions for failing to reasonably investigate a client's claims before suing a holdings company, but rejected the company's argument that it was entitled to the full $33,000 it sought. A lower court correctly ordered attorney Berton Ring of Berton N. Ring PC to pay $4,088 in costs and fees for launching a lawsuit naming First Chicago Holdings LLC as a foreclosed property's owner when a reasonable investigation would have revealed it wasn't, a three-judge appellate panel said. The trial court was also right to reject thousands...

