Energy Groups Sue Interior Over Oil And Gas Leasing Pause

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Fossil fuel industry groups on Monday sued the U.S. Department of the Interior for not holding new oil and gas lease sales, alleging the Biden administration's lack of action violates federal law. The American Petroleum Institute and other groups said in a lawsuit filed in Louisiana federal court that the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are not allowed to institute an indefinite moratorium on new federal oil and gas lease sales onshore or offshore, as they say the Biden administration has done. According to the plaintiffs, after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS