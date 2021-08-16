Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Energy Groups Sue Interior Over Oil And Gas Leasing Pause

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Fossil fuel industry groups on Monday sued the U.S. Department of the Interior for not holding new oil and gas lease sales, alleging the Biden administration's lack of action violates federal law.

The American Petroleum Institute and other groups said in a lawsuit filed in Louisiana federal court that the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management are not allowed to institute an indefinite moratorium on new federal oil and gas lease sales onshore or offshore, as they say the Biden administration has done.

According to the plaintiffs, after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in...

