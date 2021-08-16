9th Circ. Affirms Builders' Water Permit Need In Landmark Suit

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit upheld a lower court's ruling Monday that a Clean Water Act permit is needed to build on a couple's property after they won a U.S. Supreme Court case holding that landowners can challenge Environmental Protection Agency compliance orders before the EPA brings legal enforcement actions. In a unanimous decision authored by U.S. District Judge Michelle T. Friedland, the three-judge panel affirmed the EPA's longstanding position even though the agency recently moved to withdraw its compliance order against Michael and Chantell Sackett and dismiss the couple's appeal. The panel held that the case is not moot despite the EPA's...

