What TSA's New Cybersecurity Standards Mean For Pipelines

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Transportation Security Administration on July 20 reversed two decades of pipeline cybersecurity policies.[1] Having previously advocated for voluntary pipeline cybersecurity standards, the TSA quickly issued mandatory cybersecurity rules on owners and operators of pipelines, hereinafter, pipeline companies, in response to the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.[2] The July 20 security directive was deemed sensitive and was shielded from public disclosure. What is publicly known is that the directive requires pipeline companies to immediately implement mitigation measures to protect against cyberattacks, to develop a cybersecurity contingency and recovery plan, and to conduct a cybersecurity architecture design review. These new mandatory cybersecurity rules...

