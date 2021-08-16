Facebook Oversight Board Eyes Bigger Footprint By 2022

Law360, Aspen, Colo. (August 16, 2021, 10:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook and Instagram's Oversight Board could soon be expanding its membership and authority as it takes on high-profile content-moderation cases that affect how millions of people around the world interact within the platform. Board co-chair Michael McConnell and board member Julie Owono agreed Monday that while the 20-member board has limited capacity to review the half-million complaints about Facebook content decisions from this year alone, more help could be on the way. "Expanding the membership of the board would help us take over [many] more cases, and also help us speed up, a bit, the process," Owono said during a panel...

