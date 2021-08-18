K&L Gates Taps Ex-Calif. Deputy Counsel For Power Practice

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- K&L Gates LLP has tapped the former deputy county counsel for California's Santa Clara County to become a partner in its power practice. Shab Puri, who will join the firm's San Francisco office, told Law360 on Wednesday that his previous experience fit into what K&L Gates needed, and he characterized its energy practice as a premier group with talented colleagues who represent clients across all sectors of the energy industry. "Culturally, I felt like it was a good fit; it's a very collaborative work environment, which is something that I think is unique for a firm of this size," he said....

