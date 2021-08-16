Developer Denies Using Ex-General's Name To Raise Money

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A Colorado developer who sells an app that purports to detect concealed weapons denied charges in New York federal court Monday that he tried to raise millions of dollars by fooling investors, in part using the name of David Petraeus in emails without the retired U.S. Army general's knowledge. Barry Oberholzer, who is hawking his defense and anti-terrorism technology through his California-based X.Labs company, entered a plea of not guilty to counts of fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft at a telephone arraignment before U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. Oberholzer was arrested in February in California along with his...

