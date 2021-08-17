Navy Contractor Accused Of Firing Engineer Over FMLA Time

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 1:08 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Navy contractor illegally fired an engineer who requested time off to take care of his wife with Parkinson's disease, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court. A former Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC engineer said Monday that his supervisor warned him not to request time off to take care of his wife, whose Parkinson's disease was progressing, and then fired him when he did, violating the Family and Medical Leave Act. After Robert Reid lost his job, he "sustained great economic loss, future lost earning capacity, lost opportunity, loss of future wages, as well emotional distress, humiliation, pain...

