7th Circ. Rejects Bid To Block Obama Center Construction

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday shut down the latest attempt to preemptively stop construction of former President Barack Obama's planned multi-million dollar presidential center lodged by opponents who claim that the government conducted too narrow of an environmental review. A three-judge panel unanimously denied an emergency bid filed by Protect Our Parks Inc., the Nichols Park Advisory Council and others to stay a lower court's decision that denied their attempt to stop construction, for the time being, of the presidential center in Chicago's Jackson Park. Construction of the center, which was planned to begin Monday, began in the wake of the...

