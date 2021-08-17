Squire Patton Boggs Adds 2 More Pros To Atlanta Office

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP recently added an ex-Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP attorney and a former Barnes & Thornburg LLP government affairs director to its Atlanta office, adding to three attorney hires the firm made earlier this year. Yeshake "Isaac" Yilma joined the firm's public and infrastructure finance practice as a principal and Murphy Talmadge joined its public policy practice as a principal, Squire Patton announced Monday. Yilma and Talmadge told Law360 Pulse on Tuesday that they decided to join Squire Patton because of the firm's growth in Atlanta and the fact that it has a global presence. The firm has offices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS