Blink-182, Concert Venue Escape Guard's Blinding Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge has freed members of Blink-182 from a suit brought by a part-time security guard who said he was blinded when a fan kicked him while crowd-surfing, saying the band did not control whether the venue allowed crowd-surfing. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi also granted summary judgment on Kevin Darago's claims against the concert venue operator, Live Nation Worldwide Inc., saying they are preempted by worker's compensation law as the venue was his employer and paid into the premiums for the benefits he already received. While Darago had argued that there was dispute...

