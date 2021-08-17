Netflix Wants To Ax IP Case Over 'The Umbrella Academy' Fish

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Netflix asked a Texas federal judge to toss a copyright infringement lawsuit over its series "The Umbrella Academy," saying the show, and its fish-headed character, do not resemble the Rogue Satellite Comics series and that copyright law does not provide ​​Rogue Satellite's illustrator a monopoly over fishbowl-headed characters. A professional illustrator claims that fishbowl-headed character Atlas Jericho Carmichael, featured in Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy," left, is strikingly similar to his character, Kingfish, right. Netflix, along with a comic book publisher, a comic book author and others, requested on Monday that the lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice on grounds that professional illustrator and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS