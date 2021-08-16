Bob Dylan Hit With Sexual Assault Claims From 1965

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan groomed and sexually abused a 12-year-old girl in spring 1965, according to a lawsuit filed just before the closing of the so-called "lookback" window of New York's Child Victims Act. The suit was filed Friday in New York state court in Manhattan by the alleged victim, who is now 68 years old. The complaint accuses the 80-year-old musician of plying her with drugs and alcohol, threatening physical violence and sexually abusing her during April and May of 1965. "Dylan exploited his status as a musician by grooming [the plaintiff] to gain her trust and to obtain control...

