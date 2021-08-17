Del. Justices Say Gellert Scali Must Face Malpractice Claim

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court ruled Monday that Gellert Scali Busenkell & Brown LLC can't escape a legal malpractice claim lodged by a homebuilder that contends it suffered damages due to the firm's negligent representation amid loan restructuring disputes with a bank. In an 11-page decision, a three-justice panel reversed a Superior Court decision that tossed a legal malpractice claim lodged against the firm by Country Life Homes LLC and a group of associated real estate project entities. "We think that for pleading purposes, Country Life's claim satisfies each of the three elements of a legal malpractice claim, that is, employment of...

