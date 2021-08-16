McDonald's Looks To Join Broiler Chicken Price-Fix Litigation

Law360 (August 16, 2021, 10:49 PM EDT) -- McDonald's Corp. filed suit against poultry producers Monday, telling an Illinois federal court that it intends to join sprawling multidistrict litigation over an allegedly multipronged, years-long scheme to fix chicken prices. The fast food giant joined the likes of Campbell Soup Co., Maplevale Farms, Chick-Fil-A and Target, all of whom claimed that chicken producers controlled 90% of the wholesale chicken market and fixed the prices for nearly a decade. The broiler chickens at issue make up 98% of the chicken meat in the country, according to Maplevale's suit, which kicked off the litigation. Among the defendant producers listed in McDonald's suit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS