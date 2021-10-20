Biden's Embrace Of Border Tech Raises Privacy Concerns

By Mike LaSusa (October 20, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden hasn't shied away from using controversial technologies for immigration enforcement, raising concerns that his predecessor's pet project to build a border wall is being replaced with a "virtual wall" rife with privacy and civil liberties problems. Immigration authorities have long made use of technologies such as biometric data tracking and electronic device searches to weed out terrorists, drug smugglers and others who shouldn't be admitted to the country. But critics argue the technologies trample privacy rights by scooping up far more information than the government needs for law enforcement purposes, usually without a warrant. They also see the...

