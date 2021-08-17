Microsoft Says Top-Secret Cloud Got Government Greenlight

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- Microsoft announced that its top-secret cloud is available for use by government agencies handling national security workloads, which it had originally sought approval for under the now-canceled JEDI contract it was awarded in 2019. Microsoft Azure Vice President Tom Keane said in a blog post Monday that the company's Azure Government Top Secret cloud meets intelligence agencies' security standards, as the company awaits a decision from the U.S. Department of Defense on which businesses will win an award in the replacement for the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure cloud computing contract. Microsoft built out the service before the DOD canceled...

