SXSW Looks For New Top Lawyer As GC Plans Departure

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A search is underway for a new general counsel at South by Southwest as the music, technology and entertainment festival's longtime top lawyer prepares to step down, a spokesperson confirmed to Law360 on Tuesday. General counsel Heather VanDyke, who has been at SXSW for more than six years, is scaling back her role and is expected to stay on board in a legal advisory capacity through March 2022, the spokesperson said. The annual, mid-March SXSW takes place in Austin, Texas, and features film, interactive media, live music and conferences. "After a lot of agonizing, I've made the incredibly tough decision to step...

