Fla. Gambling Compact Deals Rivals Unfair Hand, Suit Says

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Two gambling businesses are urging a D.C. federal judge to block the U.S. Department of the Interior's approval of an online gambling compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe, claiming it violates gambling laws and hands the tribe a statewide monopoly. West Flagler Associates Ltd. and Bonita-Fort Myers Corp. sued Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and her department on Monday in D.C district court to argue that the federal sign-off violated equal protection under the Fifth Amendment's due process clause. The plaintiffs, which do business as Magic City Casino and Bonita Springs Poker Room, respectively, say the state's compact with the Seminole...

