U. Mich. Calls Suit Over Sex Assault Risk 'Utterly Meritless'

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:04 PM EDT) -- The University of Michigan said Monday that a student seeking to bring class action claims over her risk of sexual assault is wrongly attempting to hijack the school's ongoing reform efforts and insert herself into litigation by the "actual survivors" of a campus predator. The university said in court papers supporting a June motion to dismiss that Josephine Graham's suit is "utterly meritless" because she has admittedly never been victimized by former school doctor Robert E. Anderson or other perpetrators. Graham brought a putative class action in May for Title IX violations, arguing that the university's decades-long retention of Anderson, who worked there...

