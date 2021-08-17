Mobile CEO Can't Use 'Gamesmanship' To Ax $1.6M Fraud Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a $1.6 million securities fraud suit against a mobile consumer services company, rejecting as "gamesmanship" its CEO's claims that he was not properly served as a defendant. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg on Monday gave Sionic Mobile Corp. CEO Ronald Herman 30 days to answer the December 2019 complaint brought against him and the company by Georgia private equity fund Berkeley Ventures II LLC. The suit alleges Sionic and Herman used fraudulent misrepresentations and omissions about phony partnerships to induce the fund to buy 800,000 shares for $1.6 million in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS