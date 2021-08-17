Wawa, NJ Cleared From Suits Over Motorcycle Accidents

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court cleared Wawa Inc. and the Garden State in three suits alleging their negligence led to a pair of motorcycle accidents that killed one person and injured two others, ruling Tuesday the state is immune to claims and Wawa can't be held liable for an accident that happened off its property. The three-judge appeals panel had consolidated the suits for the purposes of the appeal and affirmed lower court decisions dismissing claims from Jennifer Buddy, who was injured in a crash that killed her husband, Louis J. Buddy Jr., near the Folsom Borough store in May 2014; Corrine Buddy,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS