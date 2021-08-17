Subaru Accused Of Selling Cars With Faulty Brake Technology

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:30 PM EDT) -- Subaru of America Inc. knowingly sold vehicles with faulty safety technology, like autonomous braking and lane monitoring systems, and concealed the defects to boost profits, according to a proposed class action filed by drivers in New Jersey federal court. Several named plaintiffs from half a dozen states filed suit on Monday claiming that their Subaru's "autonomous emergency braking" system," or AEB, either failed to stop their car when it was needed or was erroneously triggered by a shadow, rain or something that was not an actual obstacle in the road. The drivers claim the defects in the "EyeSight Driver Assist Technology"...

