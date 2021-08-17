Drivers Eye Class Cert. In Dodge Ram Truck Emissions Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Drivers have asked a Michigan federal judge to certify their racketeering class action accusing Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins of rigging thousands of Dodge Ram trucks to guzzle fuel and emit pollutants beyond legal limits, saying they overpaid for cars that were not as environmentally friendly as promised. The drivers on Monday filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg seeking to certify a nationwide class pursuing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and breach of contract claims against FCA US LLC and Cummins Inc. They also seek to certify eight state-specific classes under the consumer protection and...

