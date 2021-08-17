Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drivers Eye Class Cert. In Dodge Ram Truck Emissions Suit

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Drivers have asked a Michigan federal judge to certify their racketeering class action accusing Fiat Chrysler and engine manufacturer Cummins of rigging thousands of Dodge Ram trucks to guzzle fuel and emit pollutants beyond legal limits, saying they overpaid for cars that were not as environmentally friendly as promised.

The drivers on Monday filed a motion with U.S. District Judge Terrence G. Berg seeking to certify a nationwide class pursuing Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and breach of contract claims against FCA US LLC and Cummins Inc. They also seek to certify eight state-specific classes under the consumer protection and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!