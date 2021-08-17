J&J Pushes To Admit Missing Witness's Prior Talc Testimony

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A Johnson & Johnson attorney on Tuesday urged a Philadelphia judge, in the run-up to the city's first talc trial, to admit prior testimony from a company executive who he said had been sidelined because of an unspecified medical issue and whose absence from a similar case in Illinois resulted in a contempt finding last month. James Smith, an attorney at Blank Rome LLP representing J&J, said during a pretrial hearing that testimony from Dr. Susan Nicholson — who is J&J's vice president of women's health — was vital to proving the safety of the company's talcum powder but that he was unable to...

