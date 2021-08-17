SPLC Presses To Advance Access To Counsel Fight With DHS

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 5:49 PM EDT) -- With mediation having failed to produce a resolution, the Southern Poverty Law Center has urged a District of Columbia federal court to move forward on its long-running case claiming the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has deprived immigration detainees in four facilities of proper access to counsel. In a joint status report filed Monday, the SPLC slammed the defendants, which also include U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a number of officials, of having engaged in "delay tactics and obstruction," including failing to comply with a year-old temporary restraining order, and making "overbroad and baseless" objections that have held up discovery...

