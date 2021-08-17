Claims Judge Slams Army's 'Clandestine' $245M Deal Process

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:59 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has backed a protest over a $245 million U.S. Army deal for special operations training and support services, saying the protester had been treated unfairly and the Army's "clandestine" behavior had raised doubts about the deal's integrity. The administrative record in the case, relevant parts of which the Army had effectively kept hidden until late in the litigation, showed that the Army had ignored material issues with the two top bidders and didn't properly investigate Oak Grove Technologies Inc.'s claims of an organizational conflict of interest involving contract awardee F3EA Inc., Judge Matthew H. Solomson ruled...

