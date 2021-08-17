Mo. Municipalities' DirecTV Fee Suit Again Sent To State Court

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal court again remanded several municipalities' suit against DirecTV and Dish Network over video fee liabilities to state court Tuesday, saying that a dispute involving state revenue collection was more appropriate for that venue. An order by U.S. District Judge Audrey G. Fleissig sided with the city of Creve Coeur and numerous other municipalities in ruling that the comity doctrine, which generally asks federal courts to defer state tax controversies to state courts, also applied to local video service provider fees. The order rejected DirecTV's claim that the federal court had jurisdiction to review the suit because federal review...

