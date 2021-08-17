Justices To Hear 'Pivotal' Case On Discovery Stays This Fall

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in November for a securities case that asks the justices to consider whether the mandatory discovery stays afforded to investor class actions under federal law also apply in state court. That's the question Pivotal Software Inc. put before the high court in May when it claimed that a California state judge has improperly refused to press pause on discovery in an investor suit the former cloud computer company is currently trying to defeat with a dismissal motion. The company argues that discovery in the state suit should receive the same stay required by...

