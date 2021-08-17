Insurers Call Boy Scouts Del. Ch. 11 Schedules Unworkable

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A troop of insurers challenged on Tuesday timetables and disclosures for confirmation of a Boy Scouts of America Chapter 11 reorganization in Delaware, saying current plans for the massively complex case are outdated, premature and unrealistic. Objections from the 18 insurers involved hit the court's docket as a larger wave of opposition to BSA's disclosure statement, originally scheduled for a hearing on Aug. 25, washed across the proceedings. Those objections were led by insurers and chartered scouting groups who flatly branded the current plan unconfirmable, unfair and potentially inconsistent with Third Circuit law. The 18 insurers joining in the schedule objection...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS