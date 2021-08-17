End-Payors Again Denied Cert. In Niaspan Pay-For-Delay MDL

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge once again declined to certify a class of end-payors in their suit alleging improper pay-for-delay settlements between AbbVie and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries aimed at barring generic forms of cholesterol drug Niaspan, finding Tuesday they again failed to satisfy the ascertainability requirement. Unlike last time, when he addressed a slew of deficiencies with their certification bid, U.S. District Judge Jan DuBois stopped on Tuesday after he determined the end-payors failed to put forward a reliable and feasible plan for distinguishing between proposed class members and intermediaries in drug transactions — like fully insured health plans — which are...

