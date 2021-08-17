NY Courts Memo Offers Eviction Guidance After Justices Rule

Law360 (August 17, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- As New Yorkers grapple with the implications of a recent U.S. Supreme Court opinion blocking a key provision of the state's pandemic anti-eviction law, a court memorandum released Tuesday is beginning to shed light on how cases will proceed. Judges will be expected to consider a thicket of state and federal eviction defenses as cases are restored to court calendars across the state, according to a memo interpreting the high court decision from New York Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence Marks. A tenant's risk of eviction in the near term will depend on factors that include when a case was filed. Courts must...

