Chicago Merc Gets $15.7M From Intercontinental In TM Trial

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Mercantile Exchange was awarded $15.7 million on Tuesday when an Illinois federal judge found that Intercontinental Exchange infringed a number of risk assessment software trademarks, but the amount was far less than the billions of dollars CME had asked for. The ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly came down on Tuesday, nearly a year after he held a bench trial to hear the Chicago Mercantile Exchange's trademark case against ICE Clear US and the London-based ICE Clear Europe. The trial lasted from Sept. 11 to Oct. 1 of 2020. The exchanges had been locked in a dispute...

