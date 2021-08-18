Vroom Execs Botched Inventory, Duped Investors, Suit Says

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Online used-car seller Vroom Inc.'s executives and board directors duped investors about the company's operations and steered Vroom to a year of dismal earnings since going public in June 2020, a shareholder alleged in a derivative suit filed Tuesday in New York federal court. Plaintiff Julie Rainey accuses Vroom's top brass of mismanaging inventory and sending Vroom into a downward revenue spiral, despite having what analysts described as an impressive $468 million initial public offering last year. All the while, company executives continued to make material misstatements regarding adverse events and uncertainties that were hurting Vroom's business, the complaint alleges....

