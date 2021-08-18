Obama Center Opponents Ask High Court For Injunction

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 7:59 PM EDT) -- Opponents of former President Barack Obama's planned multimillion-dollar presidential center in Chicago's Jackson Park asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt construction just days after the Seventh Circuit shut down their attempt to preemptively stop the project, arguing that the park will incur irreparable harm. Protect Our Parks Inc. and other environmental advocates urged Justice Amy Coney Barrett to grant their emergency application for an injunction, which seeks to stop excavation and further construction of the center while the Seventh Circuit takes up their appeal of a lower court's decision that denied the groups' previous preliminary injunction bid. Beyond their argument...

