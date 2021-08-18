Texas BBQ Restaurants Ask 5th Circ. To Revive COVID Suit

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Terry Black's Barbecue, which offers pit-smoked meats in Austin and Dallas, has urged the Fifth Circuit to revive its COVID-19 loss suit against State Automobile Mutual Insurance Co., saying Texas law does not require policyholders to show tangible damage to get coverage in property policies. In a Tuesday brief, Terry Black's said State Automobile never defined "direct physical loss of property," a coverage prerequisite, in the policy. The barbecue restaurant owner said its understanding that the term means immediate material deprivation of property is reasonable. "Texas case law does not require tangible, perceptible alterations of the physical condition of the property...

