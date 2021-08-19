KCS Delays Stockholder Vote On $34B Canadian National Bid

Law360 (August 19, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Kansas City Southern on Thursday postponed its special meeting of stockholders until next month as the company awaits a regulatory decision on whether the use of a voting trust in Canadian National's $33.6 billion takeover offer will be approved, giving more time for rival suitor Canadian Pacific to win over shareholders. The KCS meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday, will now take place Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The company opened the planned meeting and had Robert Druten, chairman of the board of directors, speak briefly to announce the new date before ending the meeting. Druten said the decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS