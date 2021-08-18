Real Estate Rumors: Citi, Edison, Related

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Citibank has loaned $10.63 million for a 100,800-square-foot self-storage facility in Lake Park, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The loan is for a facility at 210 N. Congress Ave., and the borrower is an entity managed by investor Robert Moser, according to the report. Edison Properties could get more than $3 billion with the sale of its 3.1 million-square-foot Manhattan Mini Storage portfolio, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The company has engaged Eastdill Secured to help sell the 56,000-unit self-storage portfolio, according to Bloomberg's report. An entity managed by California investor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS