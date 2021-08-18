Perrigo Rebuts Investors, Court Over Tax Accounting Rule

Law360 (August 18, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Investors who say Perrigo hid a nearly $2 billion Irish tax bill failed to show a Manhattan federal court correctly ruled in their favor regarding a key accounting principle, the drugmaker countered in its latest bid to reverse the decision. Perrigo Co. told the court in a filing Monday that a memorandum the investors submitted Aug. 9 offered no substantive response to "clear errors" the company previously identified in the court's ruling. Two weeks earlier, Perrigo had argued that the court should reconsider its mid-July decision to apply Accounting Standard Codification 450 in the investors' suit. Monday's filing presented additional arguments in...

